The Karate Kid — The Musical Announces World-Premiere Casting

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for pre-Broadway world premiere of The Karate Kid — The Musical. Performances will begin May 25 at Stages St. Louis.

The cast will feature Jovanni Sy (U.S. stage debut) as Chojun Miyagi, John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill) as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young (Newsies at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma) as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz (Studio C) as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

Rounding out the ensemble will be Manik Anand, Trevor James Berger, Leah Berry, Gabi Campo, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Macatangay, Abby Mastusaka, Justice D. Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

The original Karate Kid film debuted in 1984, featuring now-iconic performances by Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki "Pat" Morita, William Zabka, and Elisabeth Shue. It went on to spawn a media franchise that includes a total of five films, an animated television series, and the hit new television series Cobra Kai. The story follows Daniel, who moves to California and finds himself the target of bullies who study karate. Daniel then befriends Mr. Miyagi, a martial arts master who teaches him self-defense.

As previously announced, The Karate Kid features a book by Robert Mark Kamen, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and direction by Amon Miyamoto. Joining the creative team are Tony-winning scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Ayako Maeda, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designer Kai Harada, production designer Peter Nigrini, orchestrator John Clancy, and music director Andrew Resnick, who also provides arrangements.