About this show

Odile Gakire (Kiki) Katese, director, author and humanitarian, has been honoured around the world for her use of art to heal and inspire. In this groundbreaking collaboration with Ross Manson, one of Canada's most celebrated directors, Katese takes the audience on a remarkable journey of resilience and imagination. At a time when our world is racked with disharmonies, hatreds and struggle, The Book of Life offers hope, unlocking trauma, and finding a humane way forward full of joy.