About this show

The incredible true story of a down-on-his-luck man who cashed a $100,000 phony, junk-mail check as a joke, and fought the world's biggest bank when it actually cleared.

A true-life David and Goliath tale that captured the imagination of millions.

The international smash-hit comedy has been featured on The Late Show, ABC Evening News, NBC Nightly News, and The View.