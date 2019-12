About this show

Celebrating 18 years in Houston, ComedySportz performs fast-paced, hilarious and clean improv comedy. Watch as two teams go head-to-head in a competition of laughs, all based on audience suggestions. All shows are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages, which means everybody laughs! Performances are every Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Kidz Matinee is the first Saturday of the month at 4pm.