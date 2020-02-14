About this show

Directed by Oskar Eustis.

Lawrence Wright offers a behind-the-scenes look at a historical moment whose legacy continues to resonate 41 years later. In the tumultuous 1970s, Middle East peace seemed nearly as impossible as it does today. Yet during 13 days in 1978, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, with the powerful help of US President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter, hammered out an agreement that inspired the entire world. Wright's play delivers a tremendously human look at both the hope and the cost of that historic moment.