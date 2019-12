About this show

For 16 years, Langston Hughes's joyous story of the birth of Christ has transformed the Bishop Arts Theatre stage into a gathering that unites artists and audiences of different ages, backgrounds, and beliefs through the heart-stirring power of song, story, and dance. With an inspirational score, Black Nativity is an Oak Cliff tradition that shares the unforgettable story of the Nativity through compelling gospel music and the beautiful poetry of Langston Hughes.