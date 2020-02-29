About this show

Oddly Puddle is the story of a nonverbal child with special needs, finding his voice in a world that doesn't always make sense. Oddly Puddle is from inner space; it's a lot like outer space, except you can only tell he's different on the inside. While the audience is able to hear Oddly's thoughts, the characters in his life cannot. Through Oddly's journey, we hope to promote advocacy and empathy for children with special needs who can comprehend far more than they can communicate. Oddly Puddle will be presented in partnership with Courtney's Corner, an organization dedicated to empowering individuals with special needs to step into the spotlight and shine through the integration of the creative arts.