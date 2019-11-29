About this show

Mae's life is kinda falling apart. Her boyfriend dumped her, she got fired from her job, and she's moved back home to take care of her dad. As if that weren't enough, she has this weird rash and a fantasy cowboy that just won't leave her alone.

What happens when your life path leads you right over a cliff? In this bawdy, irreverent and touching new play, up-and-coming playwright Clare Barron masterfully blends reality and fantasy in a dark comedy about falling apart as you're failing to launch, and what you might find instead.