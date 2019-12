About this show

Go down the rabbit hole with MOMIX! In the U.S. premiere of Alice, the wildly imaginative Moses Pendleton creates a uniquely MOMIX, fantastical Wonderland where the human body has no limits and nothing is what it appears. "Curiouser and curiouser," the vivid imagery, vibrant costumes and awe-inspiring movement in this beloved and absurd universe are sure to have you floating "out on a dizzying high of pleasure." (Chicago Tribune)