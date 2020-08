About this show

The Romeros continue to be a veritable institution in the world of classical music, dazzling countless audiences and winning the raves of reviewers worldwide. Joining the ensemble in celebrating their 60th anniversary is the multiple Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano, Isabel Leonard. Together, they travel across North America performing works by Fredrico Garcia Lorca, Lorenzo Palomo, and Manuel de Falla, and will also be premiering "La Cita" by Douglas Cuomo.