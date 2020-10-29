About this show

Co-hosts Gabrielle Ruiz (If/Then, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Pallavi Sastry (Blue Bloods) have launched a live stream podcast to explore themes of friendship in the middle of a pandemic. The monthly show features a chat room audience on Patreon in which Ruiz, Sastry, guests, and the audience can interact with one another — opening the door to make new connections. The upcoming schedule includes Jackie Burns (Wicked) in October, Emmy nominee Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra) in November, and a holiday reunion with the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, including Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Vella Lovell, in December. Live Show subscription and schedule available only on What Are Friends For Patreon account. Previous episodes have welcomed Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) and Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom).