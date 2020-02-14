About this show

After the success of Retro Factory's latest #ThrowbackThursday queer dance party on December 5, LeFreak, we throw it back to another time and place this Valentine's Day. Come deliciously decked out in Belle Epoque-inspired fashions and dance the night away as you are transported to the look and feel of the famous and sensuous Moulin Rouge as reimagined by our designers Rodrigo Martinez (Oklahoma!), Attilio Rigotti, and Andrew Diamond.

Experience flash mob-style recreations of dance numbers from arguably one of the sexiest eras, choreographed by Carlos Falu (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story). Dance to music spanning the eras spun by NYC's premier trans fag DJ JClef, and queer DJ Bright Light Bright Light from Club Cumming. Partygoers can partake in intimate one-on-one experiences guided by a band of iconic denizens of the Moulin Rouge, led by inspired director Charles Quittner.