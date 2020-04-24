About this show

The process of cultivating our best selves and dreamiest lives is un-equally accessible for women, girls and gender-nonconforming folks everywhere. But by better understanding our unique identities, diverse lived experiences and underlying injustices, we can claim our space and make more room for others as well. That's our Unladylike mission: To make inclusive, credible media that moves.

We -- co-founders Cristen and Caroline -- are journalistically trained, research-addicted feminists who make digital media about all things gender. As creator and former co-hosts of Stuff Mom Never Told You, iTunes' first (or close to it) educational women's podcast, we spent nearly a decade contextualizing constructs, debunking body myths, sourcing cultural stereotypes and overusing heteronormative. Together, we archived an encyclopedic vault of more than 1,200 podcast episodes and YouTube videosdishing out accessible, inclusive feminist edutainment from the unexpected history of abortion rights to women and zits.