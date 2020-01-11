About this show

Simon Godwin returns to TFANA with a restaging of his recent acclaimed production of Timon of Athens, featuring Olivier Award-winner Kathryn Hunter, mostly recently seen at TFANA in Why? and last season's The Emperor.

Timon lives in a world of opulence and generosity, throwing wild parties attended by politicians, artists, and the celebrities of Athens. When she loses her wealth and her friends abandon her, Timon takes to the forest, exchanging her luxurious gowns for sackcloth, and plotting revenge against the city she loves.