About this show

Sara Fellini's dark new comedy The Wake of Dorcas Kelly brings the audience front and center as a grotesquely intimate circle of mourners gather within the Maiden Tower brothel to hold a wake for Dorcas Kelly, the beloved former madam, executed for her crimes against humanity, while a riot rages without on the streets of Dublin, 1762. But as the night rages on and Dorcas's many well-kept secrets are revealed, thoughts of adoration for their departed benefactress turn to questions about their own love, lust, fear, and anger.