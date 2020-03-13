About this show

When Jon wakes up in his NYC studio department after getting voted off America's Got Talent as the dancing trombone player, he literally sees the world around him differently! Like the Terminator or Cyborg from DC comics he sees everything in three-dimensional robot grids! And they flare up when he plays in mostly black bands at parties every weekend where rich white people dance horribly. Finally, the rooster looking Stargazer statue in the Hamptons tells Jon about what his vision means and gives him a mission.

Jon Arons is a Grammy-winning musician, singer, writer, artist and dancer. Currently touring with disco legend Gloria Gaynor, he has also performed with Alicia Keys, Jon Bon Jovi, Stevie Wonder, Usher, and Pharrell. Jon's best known for his television appearances as the dancing trombone player on Steve Harvey's Big Time, America's Got Talent, and Jimmy Fallon.