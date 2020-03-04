About this show

Cherry Lane Theatre's Obie Award-winning new play series Mentor Project 2020 presents: (The Making Of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes

What if all the world's problems stem from the lack of these three things — awareness, knowledge, and empathy? How was the lightbulb invented? How did human beings learn to fly? What if I told you that we ALL possess this power? What happens when ordinary humans gather and set an intention to create something to serve the greater good?

The truth is, though, we are all extraordinary. Come observe, and participate if you choose, as a group of humans create the frequency of music, words, and a movement to achieve an extraordinary goal: To Save the World.