About this show

On the fringes of a remote desert society, a group of teenage dissidents search for fragments of earlier civilizations still ricocheting between stars. Using antiquated 21st-century radio telescopes, the Listeners risk everything to connect to a past that has faded both from memory and record. On the eve of a trial that would decide their fate, the Listeners must choose to conform, or to strike out and seize the future they want to inherit.