About this show

Ready, set, fry! It's time for the annual Hot Wang Festival in Memphis, Tennessee, and Cordell Crutchfield knows he has the wings that'll make him king. Supported by his beau Dwayne and their culinary clique, the New Wing Order, Cordell is marinating and firing up his frying pan in a bid to reclaim the crispy crown. When Dwayne takes in his troubled nephew, however, it becomes a recipe for disaster. Suddenly, a first place trophy isn't the only thing Cordell risks losing. Steve H. Broadnax III will direct this sizzling world-premiere comedy from Residency 5 playwright Katori Hall (Hurt Village, Our Lady of Kibeho).