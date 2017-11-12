About this show

The Cabaret Showdown is a monthly game show produced by Sound Street Productions in association with FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade. This unique competition is a mixture of live karaoke and musical improvisation, with a game board. Contestants are asked to choose songs from various categories with no knowledge of what the song will be until 30 seconds before they sing. The winner from each month receives a free one-hour showcase performance presented at the Kraine Theater the following month.