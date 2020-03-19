About this show

A sassy stray dog brought home from Central Park becomes a major bone of contention for empty-nesters Greg and Kate in this romantic comedy about a marriage and a dog. Sylvia, a street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. Kate considers Sylvia a rival for Greg's affection; Sylviathinks Kate is clueless about the bond between man and dog. After a series of hilarious and touching complications, all three learn lessons about the importance of compromise and the power of love.