Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes are back — and we're having a party! "Fever (I Got the Fever for the Girl)," "I Don't Wanna Go Home," "We're Having a Party," and many, many more. Known for his legendary collaborations with Steven Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen, and more, Southside Johnny was inducted into the NJ Hall of Fame in 2018 by Jon Bon Jovi himself. You don't wanna go home...welcome back to the legendary — the one and only — Southside Johnny!