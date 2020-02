About this show

DCINY celebrates the human voice with a choral program comprised of a variety of styles and perspectives. Eric Barnum returns to the mainstage leading Distinguished Concerts Singers International in works by composers from the Pacific Northwest. Paige Mathis conducts the traditional American folk-song stylings of composer Moira Smiley. Jace Saplan (University of Hawaiʻi Manoa) conducts "Eō e Kuʻu Lāhui: The Choral Music of Hawaiʻi."