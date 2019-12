About this show

All request rock n roll party - two of the top entertainers on the East Coast play all your favorite songs from Billy Joel to Bon Jovi to Britney Spears. Come singalong, drink-along, dance-along and laugh along! No two shows are the same...with roasts, toasts, shot giveaways and high energy interaction, Dueling Pianos is perfect for birthdays, bachelorettes, and parties of 2, 20 or 200!