Mike Mattison and Paul Olsen invented Scrapomatic in 1999 in an effort to separate the blues from anything edifying and preserve its impurities. Their shambolic, uplifting blues songcraft spans four studio albums and almost twenty years of hell-for-leather touring. Mattison and Olsen met at a P-Funk concert in Minneapolis in 1993. They formed a funk band and soon racked up a Minnesota Music Award nomination. Inevitably, in 1996, they trucked their bleak Midwestern humor to New York. On a spring evening in 1999, after appropriating a National tri-cone resonator guitar and accidentally drinking from a santeria candle, Scrapomatic emerged almost fully-formed.

Mattison moonlights as a singer and songwriter for the Tedeschi Trucks Band, which he joined after eight years of lead-singing for the Derek Trucks Band. Between the two groups he has recorded nine albums, collected two Grammy Awards for Best Blues Album, six Blues Music Awards (formerly the W.C. Handy Awards) and two Canadian Maple Blues Awards. His compositions "Midnight In Harlem" and "Bound For Glory" are mainstays of the TTB repertoire.