About this show

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the home of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a band of bungling pirates, and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. Join Peter, Wendy, and his famous Lost Boys as they soar across the Colonial stage and over the audience, among breathtaking and magical technical wonder.

Featuring the iconic songs "I'm Flying," "I Won't Grow Up," and "Never Never Land," and a rousing book full of magic, warmth, and adventure, Peter Pan is the perfect show for the child in all of us, who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up. Directed by Travis Daly (Shrek the Musical, Tarzan, The Music Man), this warmhearted and beloved tale features over 100 talented Berkshire youth.