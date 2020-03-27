About this show

The Trouble With Poets - 20th Anniversary Reissue

In 2000, Peter Mulvey released "The Trouble With Poets", the first collection of songs co-written with guitarist/composer/producer David Goodrich. The record became an instant fan favorite, and Mulvey and Goodrich embarked on nearly a decade of touring and writing as a duo, with Mulvey's acoustic guitar and urgent baritone perfectly complemented by Goodrich's rich, atmospheric improvisations.

The record is a tour de force in song craft and innovation, with electric guitar and mandolin framing the rhythm section of Mike Piehl on drums and Lou Ulrich on bass. The eleven songs represent a deepening and strengthening of Mulvey's writing. His collaboration with Goodrich established the vividness in his music for years to come.