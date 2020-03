About this show

Diana Arnold serves up her waitressing stories for us, and explores the idea of being in service. Drawing from her autobiographical childhood experiences with a handicapped father, we see the server like we never have before — she's the special tonight! Peppered with realizations made in her 30s and hilarious celebrity anecdotes, Diana really puts it all On the Table. Come hear what the best waitress in New York City has to say, without having to tip!