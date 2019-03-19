TheaterMania Logo
Oklahoma!

Circle in the Square Theatre, Broadway
$79.50-$199.50

Tickets from $59.50

"Thrilling and audacious. This has always been a very American story, but has never felt like so much of one until now." — New York Times

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before — reimagined for the 21st century. "The bright golden haze on the meadow has never looked so ominous, or so theatrically exhilarating," raves New York Magazine. In a provocative new staging, this Oklahoma! allows this classic musical — and our country — to be seen in a whole new light. Funny and sexy, visceral and terrifying, "this is the Oklahoma! that was there all along" (New York Magazine).

Don't miss the "No. 1 Theatrical Event of the Year" (Time Magazine, 2018), now playing in Broadway's most intimate theater, Circle in the Square, for a limited time only.

  Running Time: 2hr 45min (1 intermission)
  • Dates:First Preview:
    Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:2122396200
Regular Price:$69.50 - $169.50
Your Price:$59.50 - $119.50
Use code OKTMC111 and save!

Tickets start at $59.50 on Tue/Wed and $69.50 at all other perfs (blacked out Sat eves).
