About this show

"Thrilling and audacious. This has always been a very American story, but has never felt like so much of one until now." — New York Times

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before — reimagined for the 21st century. "The bright golden haze on the meadow has never looked so ominous, or so theatrically exhilarating," raves New York Magazine. In a provocative new staging, this Oklahoma! allows this classic musical — and our country — to be seen in a whole new light. Funny and sexy, visceral and terrifying, "this is the Oklahoma! that was there all along" (New York Magazine).

Don't miss the "No. 1 Theatrical Event of the Year" (Time Magazine, 2018), now playing in Broadway's most intimate theater, Circle in the Square, for a limited time only.