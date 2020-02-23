TheaterMania Logo
Nothing Here Is Real is a mesmerizing parlor show that takes place in a secret room below Tom Valenti's Oxbow Tavern. Part speakeasy, part nostalgic cocktail lounge lined with velvet curtains, plush couches, and an old fashion bar, the space is transformed into a place of endless possibilities. With a mixture of humor, charm, and unexplainable magic, what takes place over a thoroughly entertaining 90 minutes is a one-of-a-kind experience that cannot exist elsewhere. Be prepared to be mystified by Ferrar and leave wondering how he did it and if any of it was real.

