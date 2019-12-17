About this show

Acclaimed Broadway leading man and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his latest holiday show, Naughty and Nice. This engagement celebrates Norm's fifth annual residency here, and on hand for the party will be his director, Richard Jay-Alexander; his musical director and arranger, Joseph Joubert; and the swingin'est cats in town, George Farmer on bass and Parry Cavari on percussion.

In a year where Norm is feeling gratitude, he plans to dig deep into songs he's performed over the last five years and, of course, throw in plenty of showtunes and new favorites. You can also count on hearing some songs from the 2018 release of The Norm Lewis Christmas Album.