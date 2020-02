About this show

Canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance that's leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world's most talented 4-legged performers. Deemed "A Must See" by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!