About this show

A single mother raising her daughter in New York City soon has her world turned upside down by a curious man who claims he is Santa Claus. A story of faith, believing in others, and the magic of the season! This program in the style of an old radio play is sure to warm the hearts of all with a colorful cast of characters. A Zoom Benefit for the Chain Theatre, a not for profit based in midtown Manhattan whose venue is closed due to COVID.