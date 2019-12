About this show

With the arc of an arm, the point of a toe or the twist of a torso, America's Got Talent finalists Catapult stretch their bodies (and your imaginations!) in Magic Shadows. See Vivaldi's Four Seasons spring to life, follow a camel across the Sahara, and spy a giant panda snacking on bamboo. Animated by the dancers' shadows, every cinematic scene is a kaleidoscope of colorful storytelling that will awe and astound you.