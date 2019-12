About this show

Drag queens serve up dinner, outrageousness, and a show at Lucky Cheng's Restaurant. The show features comedy, karaoke, and — embrace yourself — interactive cabaret. The cross-dressed staff are anything but a drag; they enhance the fun as your bartenders, waitresses, and performers. After 19 years in downtown Manhattan, this dinner show transferred in 2012 to the Times Square area, where the shenanigans continue today.