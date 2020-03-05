About this show

Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner and bestselling author and radio personality Sarah Vowell meet for a conversation about Abraham Lincoln, reflecting on his leadership and legacy and the challenges of American democracy in his time and ours. Well known for his 1993 Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Angels in America, Kushner later wrote the screenplay for Steven Spielberg's biopic Lincoln. Vowell has written widely about American history and culture, including in her books Assassination Vacation — with a section about Lincoln — and her most recent Lafayette in the Somewhat United States.