About this show

This Halloween season Edgar Allan Poe returns to his old haunts, and yours, as Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum present Killing an Evening with Edgar Allan Poe — At Home. Mr. Poe comes to call at the Merchant's House, just blocks from his home on Amity Street (now W. 3rd) with a chilling performance in Manhattan's most haunted house.

From the comfort of your own couch (or hiding behind it?) join John Kevin Jones (A Christmas Carol at the Merchant's House) as the American master of terror for spine-tingling performances of "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Cask of Amontillado," "The Raven," and "Annabelle Lee." This year, Mr. Poe ventures further into the Merchant's House — Manhattan's most haunted house — from the Greek Revival double parlor to Seabury Tredwell's master bedroom, to the 19th-century rear garden. Your virtual ticket also grants access to "Death and Mourning in the Merchant's House," a live exploration of 19th-century death practices and bereavement customs hosted by Mr. Jones following each performance.