About this show

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, a popular weekly event on Monday nights, is now at Birdland!

"No one can be called a true New Yorker until they've been to the Cast Party, which is to Broadway what the Conde-Nast cafeteria is to publishing. Divas and dapper-dans insouciantly sip cocktails while watching each other sing and perform at the open-mic event during Broadway's dark night," says Next Magazine. Broadway impresario Jim Caruso hosts a combination open-mic, networking event and party in which the biggest stars on Broadway relax on their night off by performing their favorite songs in an informal setting. Performers are accompanied by Billy Stritch, pianist and musical director for Liza Minnelli and Charles Aznavour.