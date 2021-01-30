About this show

Infernal is a rock musical based on Dante's Inferno that explores consequences, remorse, and our own inescapable demons. Drawing from Dante's text, the Bible, Catholic Tradition, and Jewish Mysticism, in this coming of age story, heaven and hell are made human.

Infernal is a stage musical adapted for COVID audiences, to be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of your own home. So turn on your fireplace, light a pine-scented candle, and join us as we follow Lily's descent through the circles of Hell as she learns the price of her choices. What does it mean to be a good person? What happens when it's too late to save yourself? Will the devil seduce you too?

Stream the Standing Musical Debut of our 10 Song Concept Album on January 30th at 7 pm ET via YoutubeLive. Tickets are FREE and can be found at infernalthemusical.com