About this show

Most art exhibits have signs that say, "please don't touch the art." This immersive experience says, "please be part of the art." It turns a painting into a living, breathing thing that is constantly evolving with every new person.

You'll become the main character of the story as you travel through the looking glass into a whimsical world of illusion that blurs the lines of reality. During your adventures in wonderland, you'll be able to step inside the paintings, wear painted costumes, and interact with kaleidoscopic installations that transform you into a living piece of two-dimensional art.

Explore and play as you wander through a dreamscape of magical scenes, including Mad Hatter's Tea Party, the Queen of Hearts' House of Cards, Down the Rabbit Hole Obstacle Course, Psychedelic Cheshire Cat, enchanted Winter Wonderland, and more. Then continue your adventures at Rosé Mansion's Mad Tea Party Bar, a bar inspired by the Mad Hatter's Tea Party that goes beyond your wildest imagination.