About this show

A straight white man falls in love with, is broken by, and tries to fix the women in his life— what a concept! But in I Can Mansplain, it's not so simple. A young man, self-assured yet self-sacrificing, examines the women he comes into contact with in all their glory and flaws, but how much will the desire to fix them end up breaking him? It's an old story of masculinity, a new story of femininity, and a journey of humans beings loving, losing, and longing to be loved. Please Note: The Triad has a 2-beverage minimum per person.