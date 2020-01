About this show

The team from Bright Colors and Bold Patterns (New York Times Critics' Pick, now available on BroadwayHD) returns off-Broadway with Happy Birthday Doug!

Tonight, Doug turns 41. His favorite, and least favorite, gay men have made the invite list: friends, exes, nightmares, tricks, and even a ghost. Happy Birthday Doug is a wicked and wild hourlong celebration of modern gay culture, with tons of wine. Consider this your cordial invitation.