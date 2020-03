About this show

We're mashing up two cultures on one stage with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, then the two meet and jam. 2020 Global Mashups season finale features Slavic Soul Party with fiery Balkan brass, irresistible beats, Roma (gypsy) accordion wizardry, and virtuoso jazz chops; mashing with the Aces of Rhythm, hardcore tango with unstoppable rhythm. Bring your dancing shoes! Special drinks and food for sale.