About this show

A poetical scroll through The National Gallery of London

By Paul Durcan

Starring Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy

Directed by Jamie Beamish



In this special engagement, two of Ireland’s finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London’s National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum’s masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molly breathe fresh life into each painting’s subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan.



