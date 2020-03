About this show

Created and performed by New York-based artist composer and performer Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste, Get Low (Black Square) engages Kazimir Malevich's 1915 painting Black Square as a starting point to consider notions of visibility and performativity. The work is a continuation of Toussaint-Baptiste's research of "hyper-audible" object-environments, in which inaudible tones are physically felt within the body using ultra low-frequency subwoofers and darkness.