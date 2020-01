About this show

Take it to the limit with the Fast Lane, the No. 1 Eagles Tribute in the country. Everything from "Hotel California" to "Take It Easy" and a special set within the show featuring acoustic Eagles and the harmonies you know and love! And get ready for some extra surprises...why don't you come to your sense and see the No. 1 Eagles show anywhere!

"If you didn't know better you might think you really were at an Eagles concert..." — Pat Ryder, IPA