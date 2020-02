About this show

Israeli superstar David Broza is considered one of the world's most dynamic and vibrant performers. From his whirlwind finger picking to Flamenco percussion and rhythms, to a signature rock and roll sound, David Broza's charismatic and energetic performances have delighted audiences throughout the world.

In his new show, From Haifa to Havana, Broza brings a unique Cuban twist to his hit songs through a collaboration with Trio Havana.