About this show

Cooped up with a new baby and starved for conversation, Jessie invites her funny and forthright neighbor, Lina, also a new mom, for coffee in the yard between their duplexes. Despite their vastly different finances, they become fast friends during nap times — while someone watches from the mansion on the cliff overlooking Jessie's yard. This comedy by a writer and producer of Shameless takes an honest look at the challenges of being a new mom, being at home with a baby, and the dilemma of returning to work.