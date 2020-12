About this show

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director) and Riki Kane Larimer presents the new online cabaret series Broadway's Great American Songbook. Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series features Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearance by Richard Kind, and more! All proceeds will go to benefit ongoing programs at The York.

Online performances are Wednesday evening December 16, 2020 with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoon, December 17 at 2:30PM, Friday, December 18 at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturday, December 19 at 2:30PM & 7PM.