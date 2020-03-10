About this show

Legendary, multi-award-winning actress and singer Betty Buckley returns to Café Carlyle, March 10-21. Her career spans theater, film, television, and concert halls around the world. She's received a sea of accolades including a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. She's a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee, and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Award from the Actors Fund for Artistic Achievement. Betty Buckley just completed a national tour of the new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! produced by Scott Rudin.